Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and White House medical adviser. Photo: CNS

Dr Anthony Fauci told the World Health Organization’s (WHO) executive board January 21 that “in the coming days”, President Joe Biden will revoke the so-called “Mexico City policy”, which blocks US funding of foreign nongovernmental organisations that perform and promote abortion as a form of family planning. Women’s health The action will be part of…