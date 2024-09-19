Belfast gears up for rosary festival with ‘Divine Goals’

Sports legends and Eurovision’s Dana will share their faith stories at Belfast’s 21st annual Rosary festival next month.

The week-long festival will include famed GAA manager Mickey Harte and former professional footballer turned friar Fr Philip Mulryne – who played for Manchester United and Norwich.

Running from October 5-13, it begins with a camino walk from St Peter’s Cathedral on the Falls Road to St Michael the Archangel in Finaghy, taking in places where the Blessed Sacrament resides.

Mickey Harte will speak about the importance of his faith amid the challenges of life and Fr Mulryne will reflect on how his life in the premier league does not compare to Christ. “This is called ‘Divine Goals’ and is about sport and faith. And we are hoping to attract people who ordinarily might not darken the door of a church, especially people who are into football or the GAA,” said coordinator Luke McCann.

Divine Goals takes place on October 10 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Hall, Antrim Road, Belfast.

A ‘Night Fever’ event is scheduled at St Mary’s Chapel Lane on Tuesday, October 8 on the theme ‘Be Reconciled’ with confession and adoration.

The programme for the week also includes a traditional Irish music and dance Ceili in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church hall on the Antrim Road on Sunday, October 6.

On Saturday October 12, Youth 2000 has organised a Blessed Carlos Acutis retreat with adoration at St Paul’s church and parish centre from noon, beginning with a light lunch, and includes Mass and personal testimonies.

The week ends with a rosary procession along the Falls Road from St Peter’s to St John’s.