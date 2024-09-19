Anglican Archbishop joins Archbishop Martin on the path of St Columbanus

Young people from Armagh have joined Archbishop Eamon Martin, Anglican Archbishop John McDowell, and other pilgrims in the Walk for Peace, Healing, and Wellbeing as part of the Armagh leg of the Columbanus Walk. This pilgrimage, which started at Mount Leinster in Co. Carlow, will conclude in Bangor, Co. Down, on September 21, 2024, marking the World Day of Peace.

The walk, based on the path of St Columbanus and inspired on the Camino de Santiago, focuses on themes of peace, health, and reconciliation. Archbishop Martin described St Columbanus as a “figure of unity and hope” and highlighted the fragility of peace.

Throughout the journey, pilgrims discussed well-being, peace, and the importance of kindness and hospitality. Among those walking were students from St Patrick’s Grammar School and St Catherine’s College, who accompanied the archbishops and members of the ‘Friends of St Columbanus’.

Archbishop Martin reflected on the significance of St Columbanus, noting the wealth of historical evidence about his life and works.

Gerard Devine, a teacher at St Patrick’s Grammar School, praised the experience, especially the opportunity for students to connect with the ecumenical visit to St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral. He also commended the students for their dedication in joining the walk, despite the early start.