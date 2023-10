Dominican Father Timothy Radcliffe, spiritual adviser to the assembly of the Synod of Bishops, addresses the gathering in the Vatican's Paul VI Audience Hall October 23. Photo: CNS/Lola Gomez

As representatives of the global Church in the Synod in Rome enter an intensive phase of debate on contentious issues such as women priests and same-sex blessings, participants have heard pleas to avoid taking divisive stances. As delegates commenced work on their hotly-anticipated final document meeting due this weekend, Dominican theologian Fr Timothy Radcliffe OP…