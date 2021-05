A woman mourns outside the mortuary of a Covid-19 hospital in New Delhi May 12, 2021, after seeing the body of her son, who died after contracting the disease. Photo: CNS.

Catholic officials in India are working to help citizens get help during the second wave of Covid-19 and the accompanying lockdown. “Our priority now is to save as many lives as possible,” Archbishop Victor Henry Thakur of Raipur told ucanews.com. He said with movements restricted, the archdiocese is reaching out to as many people as…