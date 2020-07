Archbishop Michael Neary stands in front of the Pilgrim Statue from Knock Shrine in situ in St Peters Basilica prior to the Mass celebrated by Pope Francis for the first Sunday of the Word of God. Photo: Sinéad Mallee

Archbishop Michael Neary has praised the hard work of all involved in restarting public Masses and “warmly welcomed” the new detailed guidance from the Government regarding Masses. Following the news that Masses could resume, Archbishop Neary said that “teams of volunteers have been trained, churches have been prepared and marked out according to social distancing…