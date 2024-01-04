Archbishop Martin decries ‘shocking’ modern warfare in Gaza

Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin is pictured with girl guides after the arrival of the baby Jesus to the crib in Armagh Cathedral.

Archbishop Eamon Martin has decried the “shocking” example of modern warfare in Gaza in his message for World Day of Peace.

Reflecting on Pope Francis’ message highlighting the “serious ethical questions related to the armaments sector”, particularly the weaponisation of artificial intelligence, the archbishop of Armagh said “we must not lose sight of the shocking impact that so-called modern warfare is already having in places like Gaza”.

Dr Martin bemoaned “the destruction caused by endless use of rockets and bombs in built up areas often filled with displaced people who are desperate for safe shelter” in his January 1 message.

He called on the international community to “urgently ask if war crimes have been committed, or are currently being committed” in Gaza.

Archbishop Martin also prayed for the “courageous members of Ireland’s Defence Forces who are currently risking their lives while helping to maintain a fragile peace along the borders of South Lebanon”.

They are doing their best to prevent this conflict from spreading, he said.

Meanwhile, in his New Year’s address Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell said “It is not enough to condemn incidents” like the suspected arson at a proposed homeless shelter in Ringsend that was rumored to be used for asylum seekers.

“We have a responsibility to understand and urgently address the roots of this unwarranted fear, and the harm it unleashes,” said Archbishop Farrell.