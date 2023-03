Flowers lie on caskets during a funeral Mass in the the parish hall of St. Francis Xavier Church in Owo, Nigeria, June 17, 2022. The Mass was for at least 50 victims killed in a June 5 attack by gunmen during Mass at the church. Photo: CNS/Temilade Adelaja, Reuters

A charity that advocates for persecuted Christians around the world has warned that there is an increase in Islamist military groups in sub-Saharan Africa violently targeting Christians. Church in Chains recently launched their 4th Global Guide which lists 60 countries where 200 million Christians face persecution because of their faith, this ranges from limited persecution…