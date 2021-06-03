ACN organises Mass Rock celebrations in Ireland’s 26 dioceses for feast of Irish Martyrs

Fr Gerard Quirke raises the chalice at the Mass Rock overlooking Keem Bay, Co. Mayo at Mass to highlight the then-ban on public worship. Photo: Seán Molloy

Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) Ireland has organised for Mass to be offered at a Mass Rock in each of Ireland’s 26 dioceses in the build-up to the Feast of the Irish Martyrs June 20.

The Masses were offered for the renewal of the Faith in Ireland through the intercession of Irish Martyrs, according to ACN Ireland’s website.

Priests from each diocese were enlisted to offer the Mass upon one of their diocese’s famed rocks.

Mass Rocks were frequently used throughout the 17th and 18th centuries as the Catholic Faith underwent persecution.

In 1992, Pope John Paul II announced a representative group of 17 from nearly 300 of Ireland’s martyrs and beatified them.

A list of the Mass Rocks upon which Mass was celebrated as part of the initiative can be found at www.acnireland.org. They include Ballinascorney Mass Rock in Co. Dublin, at which Fr Bill O’Shaughnessy celebrated Mass.

Fr Patrick Cahill of Waterford & Lismore celebrated Mass at the Slievenamon rock in Co. Tipperary, while Fr Jim Murray of Elphin diocese celebrated Mass at the Carraroe Mass Rock in Co. Sligo.