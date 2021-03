German Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki of Cologne speaks during a news conference to present a report on abuse cases by clergy at the Archdiocese of Cologne, March 18. Photo: CNS.

A much-anticipated report on the handling of abuse cases in the Archdiocese of Cologne exonerates Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki but Hamburg Archbishop Stefan Heße has requested “immediate release” from his duties following the report. The report by the law firm Gercke Wollschläger accuses Cardinal Woelki’s predecessors, the deceased Cardinals Joseph Höffner (1906-1987) and Joachim Meisner…