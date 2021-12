A mother and daughter watch as firefighters place flowers on a tall Marian statue overlooking the Spanish Steps in Rome on December 8, 2021, the feast of the Immaculate Conception. Religious celebrations are an important part of public life in Italy. Photo: CNS

We can expect the literary focus of 2022 to be the centenary of the publication of James Joyce’s Ulysses: but an equally important milestone, especially for Christians, was the appearance of T.S. Eliot’s The Waste Land in 1922. This long poem burst upon the world with considerable fanfare, as Eliot’s biographer Richard Ellmann put it,…