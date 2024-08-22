Youth choose Catholic festival over Electric Picnic

Thousands of young people gathered in Co. Laois for Electric Picnic. At the same time, another significant youth event was quietly taking place in Co. Kildare. The Youth 2000 festival.

“Electric Picnic is not the most important youth event this weekend. This one is. This is the future of Ireland,” said Fr John Harris OP during his Sunday talk at the festival. His words resonated with the nearly 1,000 attendees at Clongowes Wood College, many of whom found the festival to be a place of prayer, community and spiritual renewal, far removed from the commercialised atmosphere of popular festivals.

While Electric Picnic is known for its music and entertainment, Youth 2000 offers an experience centred around faith, and community. This contrast points to a deeper reality: the future of the Church in Ireland rests with the young people who choose faith over entertainment.

In the days following the festival, Youth 2000’s Instagram reshared posts from attendees, many of whom said the weekend was “better than EP (Electric Picnic).” This growing movement highlights the search for meaning, purpose, and a community rooted in Faith amongst the youth.

Fr John Harris OP closed his talk with a powerful metaphor, comparing the Church to a ship. “The ship is not sinking because He is alive,” he reassured the audience. “We are called to be Sunday people.” His words captured the essence of the weekend: a call to action for the next generation to guide the Church through the challenges of a fast-changing world.