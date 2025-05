Wexford captain Martin Storey with the Liam MacCarthy cup at the reception for the 1996 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Champions celebration at the Burlington Hotel in Dublin, September 2, 1996. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile

In Wexford hurling folklore, few names command the same reverence as Martin Storey. The Oulart-the-Ballagh man captained the Slaneysiders to their last All-Ireland success in 1996, delivering a glory the county had hungered for since 1968. But for Storey, success was never built on skill alone. Beneath the fierce competitor lay a quiet foundation —…