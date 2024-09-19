Young and old embrace ‘the Millennial Saint’

Paul Uzo and Gerard Lawlor of the Knights of St Columbanus with Fr Marco and the relic of Blessed Carlo over the River Liffey. Photo: John McElroy

The relic of the ‘Millennial Saint’, Blessed Carlo Acutis concluded its four-parish tour of Ireland on Tuesday, with hundreds of people, a considerable portion of them youth, flocking to churches in the Leinster region to catch a glimpse of the eternal teenager whose profound faith in the face of a terminal illness is inspiring young people to deepen their own relationship with Christ and emulate Blessed Carlo’s saintly nature.

The Relic first stopped in Dublin at St Patrick’s Church in Corduff, Blanchardstown, Co. Dublin which included an all-night vigil. From there, the Relic visited St Peter and Paul’s Church in Portlaoise, Co. Laois followed by St Mary’s Church in Navan, Co. Meath and concluded with a trip down the River Liffey to arrive at City Quay Parish in Dublin city.

Fr John Regan, Curate of St Patrick’s Corduff said the visit of the relic was inspired by a parishioner who was suffering from leukaemia – the same form of cancer Carlo died from at the age of fifteen in 2006.

“We had heard about Blessed Carlo, and we initiated bringing this Relic over,” he said. “We were initially inspired to bring the Relic over from Assisi in part because we were looking for a way to inspire young people, and to get young people connected with their faith.

“Carlo suffered from a similar form of leukaemia to this parishioner in our parish. That evening, when we left the hospital room, we thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be lovely to get the Relic for him?’ And so, I started getting in touch with the parish in Assisi, and with those responsible for the Relic. That was what put the initial idea in our hearts, and what made us put it into action.”

Monsignor John Byrne of Portlaoise Parish was thrilled to host the relics, describing the story of Blessed Carlo as an “apt and necessary image of a saint for the 21st century”.

“He was a very impressive young man and I’m sure his canonisation will create a lot of excitement,” he said. “Here we have a young man dressed in jeans with an iPhone in his hand who’s wearing a sports jersey. It just presents a very different but apt and necessary image of a saint for the 21st century.”

The relic then travelled to St Mary’s Parish Navan before finally concluding with a visit to City Quay Church Parish, Dublin city centre, on Tuesday.

The relic took a rather adventurous route to City Quay Parish, arriving by speedboat after travelling down the River Liffey. There was a procession with the Knights of Columbanus and Fr Marco OFM Cap., custodian of Blessed Carlo Acutis’ relics in Assisi. From there, devotees took part in a rosary before the day concluded with Mass and a blessing with the relic.

Photos: John McElroy

The relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis travels across the River Liffey before its arrival at City Quay Church. Fr Marco OFM Cap. at City Quay Parish. Devotees venerate the relic of Blessed Carlo. A parishioner venerates the relic at City Quay Parish. A parishioner venerates the relic at City Quay Parish. Fr John O’Connor, PP of St Patrick’s Church in Corduff with the relic. Photo: Eileen Kumar. Schoolchildren gather for Mass at St Patrick’s Church, Corduff. Photo: Niamh Deane. Fr Marco speaks to a packed St Patrick’s Church in Corduff . Bishop Denis Nulty speaking at the Mass.