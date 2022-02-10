What is the Future of Pilgrimage?

Christians have been going on pilgrimages for most of the history of Christianity. The Camino de Santiago is one of the oldest pilgrimage routes in Christianity, dating back to the death of Jesus. It has stood the test of time through every world-altering event since then and continues to capture the imagination of Christians and non-Christians alike.

Santiago de Compostela is reputed to be the burial place of St James the Apostle and the paths leading to his tomb stretch out in many directions across Europe. The most well-known pilgrim path is the French Way , which runs from the Pyrenees through the Rioja wine district and on to Burgos and Leon, and includes many of the most beautiful and unspoilt towns and villages in the north of Spain.

There have been challenging times in the history of the Way of Saint James. For years at a time, it was unsafe to cross Spain for various reasons, from political instability to Moorish occupation. However, the Way weathered it all and has seen another strong resurgence in the last decade.

As our lives become more and more digital, technical, specialised, and manufactured, a growing number of people are choosing an alternative to the usual holiday. They are choosing pilgrimage.

Even before living through 2 years of varying lockdowns, people were searching for something more from their days off. Now, there is renewed vigour for the idea of a break with a spiritual element.

To journey with purpose and intention adds many layers to the experience of walking or cycling through Spain or Portugal.

Many pilgrims walk the journey for religious reasons, prayer and reflection. Most look forward to disconnecting from their laptop and enjoying the open road that lies before them, the conversations and often the friendships that are struck up along the way. And, perhaps a glass of wine!

Pilgrimage connects us to the rising sun in the morning, the wind and the rain, and the crunch of dirt under our soles. The experience of walking each day is an exercise in grounding and helping to restore our priorities and remind us what we really need and value in our lives.

Now, there is an added reason for individuals, families, couples, and friends to take on a pilgrimage. To heal and recover from the emotional and spiritual strain of the last two years. There is no better place to honour what we have lost – time with loved ones, seeing children grow up, saying goodbye to friends – than a pilgrimage.

These and many more are the reasons that pilgrimage is gaining popularity around the world.

In spite of the restrictions in place in 2020 , 54,000 pilgrims reached Santiago de Compostela at the end of the Camino de Santiago. Thousands more walked other sections of the routes leading to Santiago. In 2021 , 178,912 pilgrims walked the Camino de Santiago to Santiago de Compostela between lockdowns and travel restrictions.

This enthusiasm is great to see. Even in the middle of one of the most significant global events of the decade, people have travelled from all over the world to experience the joy of spiritual walking.

Many people will have had the opportunity during the pandemic to reassess their lives and values. Perhaps many will have discarded the more shallow things this world has to offer and begun or renewed a search for a deeper, more satisfying way, and for many of these the Camino will be an option.

As the world opens up and confidence in travel grows, the number of pilgrims walking the Camino is expected to return to – and even exceed – pre-pandemic numbers. We expect to see the people living along the Camino thrive, and welcome the growing number of pilgrims with open arms.

Make your own way on the Way

Join the flow of pilgrims along the Camino to Santiago and experience the joy of following in the footsteps of thousands of faithful pilgrims who have gone before you. The Camino is a unique and personal experience for every pilgrim. Whether you walk a full route over a month or more, or just the last 100km to Santiago de Compostela to receive your pilgrim certificate, there are options for you.

This life-changing journey can be completed in any order, over one trip or many, and is accessible to everyone.

Discover the wonder of spiritual walking and give yourself time to reconnect more deeply with yourself and your faith.

