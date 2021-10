A patient is pictured chatting with a sister at a Dominican-run facility in New York that provides palliative care to people with incurable cancer in financial need. Photo: CNS

The View Campaigns to make euthanasia/assisted suicide legal are underway in both England and Wales, and here in Ireland. The most recent bill was before the House of Lords on Friday. We had just three minutes each to make the case against the bill…a challenge! That was very little time in which to contemplate the…