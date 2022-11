Newly appointed Father Niall Coll as Bishop of Ossory being congratulated by students from CBS Primary School, Kilkenny at the Cathedral of Saint Mary, Kilkenny, Diocese of Ossory. Photo: John McElroy

We must respond to the “urgency” of the Gospel to create a new expression of the Faith in a secularised cultured, said the new Bishop of Ossory. Bishop-elect Niall Coll said Ireland has a “long history of Christian witness” and “we have to believe the Holy Spirit is with us, that we’re going to do…