Vatican Roundup

Pope appeals for end to violence in Myanmar

Pope Francis appealed for an end to deadly violence against protesters in Myanmar, calling on the military junta to free political prisoners and let dialogue and the journey toward democracy prevail.

Appealing to those now ruling the nation – the government was overthrown in a military coup February 1 – the Pope asked March 3 that “dialogue prevail over repression and harmony over discord”.

He also launched an appeal to the international community, asking that they work to ensure that “the aspirations of the people of Myanmar are not stifled by violence”.

When Myanmar’s military took control of the country, it arrested political leaders and activists, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

Citizens have taken to the streets to protest in cities throughout the country, and military response has been increasingly violent. Many of Myanmar’s journalists have gone into hiding, but international media reported the military shot and killed at least 13 protesters March 3.

Pope Francis asked that “young people of that beloved land be granted the hope of a future where hatred and injustice make way for encounter and reconciliation”.

Vatican announces theme for World Day of Migrants and Refugees

For the next World Day of Migrants and Refugees, Pope Francis wants Catholics to focus on greater communion and unity among all people.

The Vatican celebration of the World Day of Migrants and Refugees 2021 will be September 26 and the Pope’s choice for a theme is: “Toward an ever wider ‘we,’” said a February 27 statement from the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

The dicastery said the theme will be divided into six sub-themes and emphasises “the importance of being attentive to the entire human family through an inclusive Church that reaches out and is capable of creating communion in diversity”.

The world day will also focus on the “care of our common home, which translates into care of our common family”, the Vatican said.

To prepare for the World Day of Migrants and Refugees, the dicastery said it would develop resources and a communication campaign to support the event.

The campaign includes “monthly multimedia aids, information material and reflections by theologians and experts that expand upon the theme and sub-themes chosen by the Holy Father”, the statement said.

In interview, Pope says he will remain in Rome until death

Pope Francis said he believes he will die in Rome, either in office or retired, and will not be buried in his native Argentina.

In an interview published in the Argentine newspaper La Nación February 27, the Pope said that while he thinks about death, he is not afraid of it.

“How do you imagine your death?” the Pope was asked by Argentine journalist and doctor Nelson Castro.

“As Pope, either in office or emeritus. And in Rome. I will not return to Argentina,” he replied.

The interview was an excerpt from Castro’s new book, titled La Salud de Los Papas (The Health of the Popes), which details the health of the pontiffs from Pope Leo XIII to Pope Francis.

According to Mr Castro, Pope Francis encouraged him to write the book and agreed to be interviewed. The conversation took place in February 2019.

In it, the Pope spoke candidly about his mental health and told Mr Castro that although he had never undergone psychoanalysis, he did meet with a psychiatrist for six months during “the terrible days of the dictatorship”.