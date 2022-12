Part of the procession during the annual Fête-Dieu du Têche in the Diocese of Lafayette, Louisiana, is seen August 15, 2021. The Catholic population in Southern America is growing, according to a new study.

The Catholic population in the United States has grown by about two million people in 10 years. With nearly 62 million people, it continues to constitute the largest religious body in 36 US states, according to the latest religion-focused survey of America’s religious congregations. Over the last decade, many Catholics, the survey found, have moved…