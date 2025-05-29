Unexpected blessing from Pope Leo for Derry newlyweds

A newlywed couple from Derry, Andrew and Nicola Cassidy, were unexpectedly blessed by Pope Leo XIV during their honeymoon to Rome, as they shared with The Derry Journal. The couple, married in April at St Augustine’s Church in Derry, had initially been unsure of where to spend their honeymoon. After consulting a travel agent, they opted for an Italian tour, visiting Florence, Rome, and Sorrento.

Their trip coincidentally aligned with the election of Pope Leo XIV. Upon arriving in Rome, the couple learned of the election as news of the white smoke rising from the Sistine Chapel spread. The Cassidys rushed, along with crowds of people, toward St Peter’s Square, arriving just in time to witness the new pope’s appearance.

Although they didn’t receive a personal blessing from the Pope, the couple felt deeply blessed by the occasion itself. Being part of such a historic moment made their honeymoon even more memorable.