Three Irish comedians go to the Vatican

Pope Francis invited more than 100 comedians, including Irish and international names, to join him at the Vatican on June 14 at a joint event organised by both the Vatican’s Dicastery for Culture and Education, and the Dicastery for Communication. ‘Father Ted’ star Ardal O’Hanlon, ‘Late Late Show’ host Patrick Kielty and ‘The Tommy Tiernan Show’ host Tommy Tiernan will be representing Ireland at this event that a spokesperson at the Vatican says, “aims to establish a link between the Catholic Church and comic artists”.

Pope Francis arranged this event because he “recognises the considerable impact that the art of comedy has in the contemporary culture,” in creating a “more empathetic and sympathetic world”. The Pope has always been openly appreciative of comedians and even says that “they have the ability to dream up new versions of the world”. In the Vaticans statement, an old interview between Pope Francis and Italian TV channel ‘TV2000’ was mentioned. In this interview Pope Francis says that he wishes to gain some of the talents that these comedians hold so he prays every day “Grant me, O Lord, a sense of good humour”, further emphasising his respect for the comedic talent. The Irish comedians, as well as other international comics such as the US’s Jimmy Fallon, Conan O’Brien and many Italian comedians, meetup is hoped to “be a significant moment of intercultural dialogue and sharing of joy and hope” amidst much bad that is happening within the world.