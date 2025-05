Members of the Knights of St Columbanus pictured with Auxiliary Bishop Paul Dempsey and with the relics of Matt Talbot, which have been entrusted to them for 2025, the Centenary year of Matt Talbot’s death. Photo: John McElroy.

Celebrating a legacy of faith and recovery This Matt Talbot Centenary Year marks a century since the death of Venerable Matt Talbot, known for his dedication to faith and recovery from alcoholism. This year is an opportunity to reflect on his life, contributions to our Catholic faith, and his lasting impact on addiction recovery programs…