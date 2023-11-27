The Moving Crib…What Christmas is Really About!

Yes, it’s that time of year again and already the advertisements are on the air, the shops have opened Special Gift Department areas and Kevin the Carrot, and the Elf on the Shelf are waiting in the wings! All these are undeniably fun, but they are not what Christmas is about. If you want to get beyond the distractions and go to the heart of this loveliest of Seasons then be sure and pay a visit to the Moving Crib, Dublin’s most exquisite treasure which will be opening its doors on 28 November 2023 until 7 January 2024.

It is hard to believe that this annual event has been welcoming visitors since 1956! Back in those days it was a novelty and unique for its time; the design may have been updated but the message is timeless. At Christmas our salvation is ensured when God breaks into human history in the person of Jesus. There has been no other event which can compare to the birth of Christ and the Moving Crib is the perfect setting for telling this eternal story.

Here you will get a feel for what life was like when Mary was told by the Angel Gabriel that she was to be the mother of Our Lord. This is one of the scenes which is played out in a series of exquisitely detailed tableaux of Old and New Testament events beginning with Adam and Eve and the serpent in the Garden of Eden. Another spectacular location is the Court of Herod and a busy bustling street scene in Bethlehem is also vividly recreated.

Children will learn the significance of all that led up to the Nativity in a captivating way which will engage their imaginations and make everything very real. Adults too will find themselves drawn into the whole experience, and indeed parents and grandparents who were themselves brought as children for a special visit to Parnell Square are now coming back with their own little ones. Happy memories will return as they recall the days of their youth and the excitement which is particular to the celebration of Christmas.

The Moving Crib is a truly unique venue for all the family, and it is an invaluable tool for passing on the precious faith which so many older people are deeply concerned about, and which has been greatly undermined in present times. Guardians and teachers will become even closer to their children as they explain and answer questions about what is going on in all the scenes. Great opportunities too for a fun-filled family snap.

Sunday 10th December is a very special day as visitors will be entertained by the wonderful Bray Gospel Choir treating them to a musical medley of Carols, Gospel, and Soul songs. This will be guaranteed to put a smile on the face of the listeners and get everyone into the Christmas Spirit.

Admission is free, although all donations are greatly appreciated and extremely important in helping with the upkeep of the Crib so this tradition can continue for years to come.

Time: Open 7 Days 11:00am – 5.30pm (Closed Christmas Day, St Stephen’s Day and New Year’s Day with Early 3pm closing on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve)

Visit www.stmartin.ie/crib for more information or follow @StMartinDublin on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).