The courageous holy Irish

The crowd at the launch of The Rock From Which You Were Hewn: The Lives and Legacies of Holy Irish Men and Women at Ely House in Dublin City Centre. Photo: Chai Brady.
A newly published book which presents the lives of many Irish people who are on the path to canonisation offers an example of courage and faith despite all the odds.
Launched in Ely House in Dublin by Primate of All Ireland Archbishop Eamon Martin, the book The Rock From Which You Were Hewn: The Lives and Legacies of Holy Irish Men and Women focuses on 25 different canonisation causes opened for Irish people.
The chapters have been written by postulators and vice-postulators, promoters of causes and authors of full-length biographies. Some chapters were written by people who knew the individuals personally.
The editors are Fr John Hogan OCDS, a priest of the Diocese of Meath and Diocesan Postulator for the Cause of Fr Willie Doyle and Dr Patrick Kenny, President of the Father Willie Doyle Association.
The Rock From Which You Were Hewn is published by Cenacle Press (www.cenacle.ie)