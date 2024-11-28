The courageous holy Irish

The crowd at the launch of The Rock From Which You Were Hewn: The Lives and Legacies of Holy Irish Men and Women at Ely House in Dublin City Centre. Photo: Chai Brady.

A newly published book which presents the lives of many Irish people who are on the path to canonisation offers an example of courage and faith despite all the odds.

Launched in Ely House in Dublin by Primate of All Ireland Archbishop Eamon Martin, the book The Rock From Which You Were Hewn: The Lives and Legacies of Holy Irish Men and Women focuses on 25 different canonisation causes opened for Irish people.

The chapters have been written by postulators and vice-postulators, promoters of causes and authors of full-length biographies. Some chapters were written by people who knew the individuals personally.

The editors are Fr John Hogan OCDS, a priest of the Diocese of Meath and Diocesan Postulator for the Cause of Fr Willie Doyle and Dr Patrick Kenny, President of the Father Willie Doyle Association.

*

The Rock From Which You Were Hewn is published by Cenacle Press (www.cenacle.ie)

Fiorella De Maria, who wrote the chapter on Msgr Hugh O’Flaherty in The Rock From Which You Were Hewn: The Lives and Legacies of Holy Irish Men and Women, pictured with Fr Conor McDonough OP at the book launch. Photos: Chai Brady The family of Mary Ann O’Driscoll, who died in 2015 in Liberia and features in Chapter 44 of the book. Children cheer at the launch of The Rock From Which You Were Hewn: The Lives and Legacies of Holy Irish Men and Women at Ely House in Dublin. Fr Basil McCabe OSB, Fr John Hogan OCDS, Dr Pat Kenny, and the Primate of All Ireland Archbishop Eamon Martin at the launch of The Rock From Which You Were Hewn: The Lives and Legacies of Holy Irish Men and Women. Dr Pat Kenny and Fr John Hogan OCDS pictured during a book signing. Dr Pat Kenny Sr Elena, Sr Mary, Sr Rachel Maria (far right) of the Servant Sisters of the Home of the Mother from the Diocese of Derry – the same order as soon-to-be Servant of God Sr Clare Crockett – and Fr Basil McCabe OSB. Fr John Hogan OCDS