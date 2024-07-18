The collapse of the House of Paisley

Ian Paisley Jr reacts to the announcement of the count of the at the North Antrim count centre. Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye.

It was projected that shocks were afoot before Northern Ireland went to the polls last Thursday. Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s hastily announced British General Election allotted just over a month for incumbents and political hopefuls to begin the all too familiar trek around their constituencies and commence disturbing unsuspecting homeowners. Some were quietly confident of their fate, others didn’t feel as secure.

One man who I imagine did not hesitate to fantasise securing reelection for a gallant 4 times in 14 years was the recent kingpin of the North Antrim constituency and 28 year political veteran, Ian Paisley Jr.

On first glance, Paisley Jr seems like the conventional DUP politician; entered politics at a reasonably young age, is perpetually exercised over the status of the union in Northern Ireland and has even gone as far as to promulgate a message of praise to Catholics from his balcony in Ballymena, particularly singling out those who maintain a pro-life stance, solemnly declaring that these values are identical to his own.

The kindness and Christian charity never really lasts long though and upon lapses of praise, he must atone for his humanity by hurling tropes, recently characterising the Irish Republican Army as the “Catholic IRA”, a remark that would look at of place and elicits winces in the late 1990s, never mind 3 years ago.

Why was Paisley’s failure to get reelected considered such a “seismic” moment in Northern Irish politics?”

But for all intents and purposes, despite Paisley Jr’s undoubted political experience and expertise, many feel like he never quite fulfilled the expectations that were initially apportioned to him. He never really held a meaningful ministerial role and was never credibly in contention for any of the leadership contests in the Democratic Unionist Party. Anyone elected to legislate on the Northern Ireland Assembly at 31 is worthy of titles such as ‘prospect’ or ‘prodigy’, so why was Paisley’s failure to get reelected considered such a ‘seismic’ moment in Northern Irish politics?

Dynasty

The Paisley dynasty, spearheaded by Paisley Jr’s father, the redoubtable Ian, is the foundation which Paisley Jr has derived all of his power. His father, spurred to political action as a Christian pastor in response to Catholics marching for civil and political rights in the most deprived areas of the province, became a malevolent figure for some, while for others he was necessary, outspoken and intransigent at a time when the marginalised were feeling emboldened enough to speak out about the routine discrimination they faced in every day life and the tectonic plates in the province’s politics and society were threatening to rumble.

Whatever your verdict of Paisley, the man’s influence on the modern development of Northern Ireland is unquestionable and will long continue after all traces of the family have been removed from electoral politics. In terms of formative figures go, his list of accomplishments would make any despot blush with envy: he founded of his own political party and even his own branch of Christianity.

He was quite handy at the old politics too, returning top of every single election he contested in (11 in total). He resonated with a primarily working-class cohort of unionists, who believed that what they saw before them was a counter-revolutionary who damned any semblance of change or a ceding of territory to a people who many felt were beneath them.

Paisley set out to misinform, to agitate, the easily manipulated and leave the violence in their hands”

Paisley was intuitive to know that the people who were hopelessly devoted to him were of the peripheries themselves. Many were impressionable, uneducated and looking for a reason for their woes. His large-scale rallies were attended by thousands, who listened intently to the wise elder of Ulster Protestantism preach about kernels such as Catholics breeding like “rabbits and multiplying like vermin”, and the almost bordering on the absurd when he said that “Catholic churches were attacked and burned because they were arsenals and priests handed out sub-machine guns to parishioners”.

It’s easy to crack a wry smile now at these seemingly outlandish comments as a more ‘sophisticated’ and ‘mature’ society, but Paisley set out to misinform, to agitate, the easily manipulated and leave the violence in their hands.

Paisley famously softened his stances in later life, while still affirming his beliefs, and his fire-breathing rhetoric was replaced with laughter, laughter he shared with a former IRA member and Sinn Fein First Minister, a political party he often described as being “stained with our blood”.

Successor

Ian Paisley was spawned in resistance. The man will tell you himself, he was a preacher, not a politician. He didn’t have a masterful understanding of economic policies nor would he ever be seen to champion the virtues of technical political concepts. He was an accessible browbeating, incendiary reactionary; a man driven solely by ideology and identity and his unyielding commitment to preserve the supremacy of his ideology.

All is not rosy however. Paisley Jr’s successor in the North Antrim constituency, the Traditional Unionist Voice’s Jim Allister, is even more inflammatory and uncompromising when it comes to matters of identity politics, and ironically has adopted a style that resembles Paisley’s more than his son.

It seems like the culture that haunted the North for years has been given a renewed green light”

What can be considered most concerning however, is the notion that Mr Allister was likely chosen to end what was effectively the equivalent of a lifetime peerage in the North Antrim constituency for the Paisley family because of Jr’s perceived leniency when it came to defending traditional unionist matters.

Catholics will be pleased to see a chapter associated with one of the darkest periods in the region’s history draw to some conclusion for now, but although the House of Paisley has collapsed, it seems like the culture that haunted the North for years has been given a renewed green light.