US President Joe Biden bows his head in prayer on St Patrick’s Day as Benedictine Fr Thomas O’Connor of Our Lady of Glastonbury Abbey in Hingham, Massachusetts gives a blessing during the annual Friends of Ireland lunch in Washington. Photo: CNS

EU diplomats have been told by Sinn Féin that Europe must prepare for the reunification of Ireland – and that the EU must take the same encouraging attitude to Irish unity as it did to the reunification of Germany. “Our European partners must be energetic and proactive in advocating for Irish unity at every opportunity,”…