Synod pushes for a new ‘Church culture’

Participants at the assembly of the Synod of Bishops gather for prayer and discussion in the Paul VI Audience Hall at the Vatican. Photo: CNS

Irish bishops have underlined the necessity for a new “Church culture” that needs “a conversion that is personal, spiritual and pastoral”, following the conclusion of the second major ‘Synod on Synodality’ in Rome.

The month-long session of the 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod on Synodality ended on October 26 and involved 368 delegates of lay women and men, clergy and religious orders from all over the world who discussed the theme ‘For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation, and Mission’.

Bishop Brendan Leahy of Limerick and Bishop Alan McGuckian SJ of Down and Connor attended the Synod on behalf of the Irish Bishops’ Conference.

Bishop Leahy said: “The fruit of this synod is not a new Church, rather a Church that is new. The synod is inviting us to move from a way of seeing Church in terms of a ‘pyramid’ structure – a Pope at the top, and then all the way down through bishops, priests, religious, lay people – to be more collaborative and participative, with a community focus, and where each one is valued for her or his specific gifts and roles.

“The Synod’s final document is not just about structural changes. It invites us to go deeper. It involves a new Church culture that will need a conversion that is personal, spiritual and pastoral.”

He added: “The Synod has brought home to us how the focus on renewing Church life is not about Church navel-gazing, but rather is directed towards being better able to promote justice and peace in the world as we ourselves grow in processes of listening and dialogue, sharing and reconciliation.”

This Synod in Rome follows a period of three-years when Catholics have been offering their views and suggestions on how best to be a ‘synodal Church’.