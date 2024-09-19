St Bernadette relics visit Killaloe and Limerick Dioceses

The Poor Clares Ennis welcome the St Bernadette relics to Co. Clare.

The pilgrimage of the relics of St Bernadette continues to attract significant numbers across Ireland, with a recent stop providing parishioners in the dioceses of Limerick and Killaloe the opportunity to venerate the relics.

Many traveled from across the country, drawn by the chance to engage in prayer, reflection, and personal devotion to the saint.

The relics, which have been journeying throughout the country, represent an important spiritual connection to St Bernadette of Lourdes, whose visions of the Virgin Mary in 1858 have long held special reverence within the Catholic Church.

The relics’ visit is part of a larger international tour, offering the faithful an opportunity to deepen their connection with St Bernadette. For many, the pilgrimage is a profoundly emotional and spiritual experience, providing comfort and inspiration.

Priests and local parish officials have organised special Masses and prayer services, allowing attendees to engage in communal worship while in the presence of the relics. The faithful are encouraged to reflect on St Bernadette’s humility, strength, and devotion during their time of prayer.

The relics’ tour is set to continue throughout Ireland in the coming weeks, with further stops planned in various dioceses.

A line forms to venerate St Bernadette’s relics at the Cathedral of Sts Peter and Paul, Ennis in the Diocese of Killaloe St Bernadette’s relics visit Limerick diocese. Bishop Brendan Leahy of Limerick is pictured during Mass during the visit of St Bernadette’s relics to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road in the Diocese of Limerick Crowds gather for the visit of St Berndaette’s relics to Limerick. The relics of St Bernadette. Mass is celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road, Limerick.