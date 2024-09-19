South Sudan has challenges but faith is ‘vibrant’ – Irish papal nuncio

Beginning his first few weeks as the first resident Vatican representative to South Sudan, Archbishop Séamus Patrick Horgan, from Co. Clare, attests that the Church in South Sudan is alive, and despite the enormous challenges faced by the world’s youngest nation, it tenaciously testifies to its unwavering faith and generosity.

Speaking to Vatican News about what he’s experienced in his first few weeks in the fledgling nation, Archbishop Horgan stated that he felt “at home” after the warm welcome he received, coupled with the presence of religious institutes across the country, but has admitted that the ongoing conflict in the country has made life challenging and refugees arriving from neighbouring Sudan is a common occurrence.

“I must say, there is a significant presence of religious institutes in the country,” he said. “Then, there were also the faithful from the local parishes who welcomed me with joy and warmth. So, it was a great start, and, I must say, I immediately felt at home.

“The local Church is helping to welcome refugees from Sudan and is also bringing the Gospel to the refugee camps. From what I’ve seen so far, there are various camps across the country with internally displaced people and refugees coming from outside. This is a great challenge for a country that already has its internal difficulties.”

Archbishop Horgan recalled a meeting he had with a group of Salesian Sisters at the coalface of humanitarian efforts and this, according to him, is the face of the missionary Church.

“I had a very moving meeting with a group of Salesian sisters who ran a centre for mothers and children in Khartoum before the war, which broke out over a year ago,” he said. “For the first year of the war, they stayed in Khartoum, unable to leave, but remaining with those under their care.

“This, in my view, is the face of the missionary Church. This is the face of our wonderful missionaries, both men and women. It was a moving moment and, at the same time, a demonstration of what the Church can do in situations like this.”