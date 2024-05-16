Six months in prison for sex at the altar

Traunstein (KNA) A 39-year-old man from Upper Bavaria had sexual intercourse with his wife on the altar of a church in the summer of 2022. The Traunstein district court has now handed him a six-month prison sentence for disturbing the practice of religion. The court confirmed corresponding newspaper reports from Thursday. The woman had previously accepted a penalty order and thus avoided a trial.

The court sentenced the man to a total of five years and five months in prison for other offences, mainly fraud with a six-figure loss.

The desecrated altar of the parish church in Schechen near Rosenheim had already been re-consecrated before Christmas 2023. Canon law provides for a penitential rite in such cases.