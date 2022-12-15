‘Set prisoners free for Christmas’ Reformer nun hails papal plea to Govt

A plea by Pope Francis for a Christmas clemency for prisoners has been hailed as “powerful and courageous” by an Irish nun who has dedicated her life to supporting prisoners and their families.

In a letter to governments around the world – including Ireland – the Pontiff this week asked for a gesture of mercy as communities prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus.

The Pope asked world leaders to grant leniency to “those of our brothers and sisters deprived of their liberty whom they deem fit to benefit from such a measure, so that this time marked by tensions, injustices, and conflicts may be opened to the grace that comes from the Lord”.

Veteran prison chaplain Sr Imelda Wickham PBVM welcomed the Pope’s message, saying he has consistently raised the issue of imprisonment and is calling “all of us to recognise the dignity and humanity of each person”.

“There are many, many people in prison today who could actually be with their families during Christmas time and it’s not facilitated. I think he’s asking us to look at ways you could show clemency, that you could show mercy. It’s also recognising their dignity, their human needs and their humanity.

“Christmas is a very, very difficult time for people in prison, I’ve worked in prison on Christmas days, it is a very poignant day. A joyous day in one sense but also a very, very sad day,” she said.

Sr Wickham, who founded ‘New Directions’ which supports families affected by a loved one’s imprisonment, said the Pope’s plea is particularly important following the pandemic when prisoners were locked in their cells for most of the day.

“People in prison are members of our families, of our communities, and I think many of them could be facilitated in spending a little bit of time with their children, with their elderly, sick parents at Christmas time,” she said.

“Not only has he [Pope Francis] called on other people to do it, he does it himself, he walks into the prison and he meets prisoners. It might seem simple but the message behind his actions is very, very powerful. It’s a very courageous, powerful call to the heads of state,” she added.

Over the weekend, at the end of his Angelus address on December 11, the Pope gave a shout-out to “the detainees in the Due Palazzi prison of Padua: I greet you affectionately!”

The Department of Justice did not respond when asked whether the Pope’s call would be considered before this paper went to print.

