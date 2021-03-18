Senator seeks Oireachtas support in urging Govt to reopen churches

Independent Senator Sharon Keogan has sought the help of members of the Oireachtas as she takes to the front of Leinster House in support of the reopening of churches for Easter.

The senator will be joined by other members of the Oireachtas at 12pm on Tuesday, March 23 in front of Leinster House.

In a message circulated to deputies and senators, attention was paid to Ireland’s status as the only remaining country in the EU where churches are expected to remain closed to public worship.

Acknowledging the importance of the event, Senator Keogan said:

“Holy Week and Easter are the high point of the year for Christians. There is concern among Church leaders, Christians of different denominations, and people of faith generally, that the restrictions on public worship are excessive and not based on evidence that religious services have been ‘spreader events’.”

Senator Keogan stated that, prior to the relegation of church services to the internet at the beginning of the current level 5 lockdown, “masses and religious services were carefully organised, with considerable work put in by church personnel and volunteers to ensure numbers were limited and people were safe”.

With current restrictions due to be eased April 5, Easter Monday, the senators’ call is for public worship to be restored from March 28, Palm Sunday.

Explaining her postion, Ms Keogan said, “Our proposal is that the Government should indicate support for carefully-managed services during Holy Week and Easter, subject to there being limitations on the numbers at each event and measures to prevent people gathering outside before and/or after ceremonies”.