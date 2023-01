Adam Smith-Connor was fined after praying for his deceased son near an abortion facility in Bournemouth, England. Photo: ADF UK

Amid continuing controversy over strict limits on behaviour outside abortion clinics in some English cities, a man faces a fine for praying silently outside one clinic in memory of his dead son. “I would never have imagined being in a position to risk a criminal record for praying silently,” Adam Smith-Connor said, according to the…