Terence ‘Sambo’ McNaughton of Ireland before the Shinty International match between Ireland and Scotland at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The Glens of Antrim are renowned for a few things. Its breathtaking volcanic emerald scenery, the world-famous Giant’s Causeway and, above all else, one of the finest hurling strongholds in Ireland. Yet, few are as celebrated or revered as the towering figure of Terence ‘Sambo’ McNaughton. A legendary name of the game that has become…