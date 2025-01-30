Saint of the week – St John Bosco: the carer of souls

John Bosco was born on August 16, 1815 in Becchi, a small hamlet in the municipality of Castelnuovo d’Asti (now Castelnuovo Don Bosco), into a family of poor farmers. His father, Francesco, died when John was only two years old, leaving his mother, Margherita, to raise him and his siblings. Margherita inspired her children with a strong sense of faith, teaching John to pray and see God in the beauty of nature and in the faces of the poor. Her generosity inspired him to care for others, even as a young boy.

At the age of nine, John had a profound dream in which a majestic Man and Lady instructed him to help poor boys with meekness and charity. This dream became a guiding force in his life. To entertain and inspire the children in his community, John performed tricks and preached, combining games with spiritual teachings. He realised that to make a lasting difference, he needed to become a priest. However, his older brother Anthony, a farmer, opposed his studies, leading to constant conflicts. At the age of 12, John left home to work as a farm servant, continuing his education whenever he could. Three years later, after Anthony married, John returned home and resumed his studies.

At 20, John entered the seminary, dedicating himself to six years of rigorous study. He was ordained a priest in 1841, becoming Don Bosco (in Italian, Don is a title for priests). He soon devoted himself to helping abandoned boys in Turin. Witnessing their struggles during the industrial revolution, particularly the harsh conditions in prisons, moved him deeply. Determined to prevent these young people from falling into crime, he sought them out in the streets, offering guidance and support.

In December 1841, Don Bosco began gathering boys for Sunday activities. By summer, his group had grown to 80. He called this initiative the oratorio, a youth centre where boys could find companionship, moral guidance, and opportunities for work. Recognising the urgent need for safe lodgings, he began housing boys, despite initial setbacks when they stole from him. In 1847, he provided shelter to a boy from Valsesia, soon followed by others. Although funds were a constant challenge, Don Bosco persevered, relying on his mother and benefactors.

By 1852, Don Bosco was housing 36 boys; by 1861, this number had grown to 800. He established workshops in tailoring, shoemaking, carpentry, printing, and mechanics, prioritising orphans and destitute boys. To support these efforts, he founded the Salesian Congregation, which trained lay brothers to assist in the work.

Don Bosco also created a system of education based on reason, religion, and loving kindness, offering young people practical skills and moral guidance. He expanded his mission across Europe and Latin America, founding the Daughters of Mary Help of Christians and the Salesian Cooperators.

When Don Bosco died on January 31 1888, his final words to his followers were: “Love each other as brothers. Do good to all and evil to none… Tell my boys I wait for them in Paradise.”