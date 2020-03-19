Publisher offers free books to parishes

The publisher of Columba books and The Irish Catholic has offered free books and e-books to parishes, so that parishioners can engage in spiritual reading while Masses around the country are disrupted during Lent.

“‘Beautiful books to lift your spirit’ is our motto and if ever people needed a lift it is now,” says publisher Garry O’Sullivan.

“Catholics are dispensed from Mass, but the churches are open and it’s a wonderful opportunity to catch up on spiritual reading.”

He added: “The current crisis pares back all the nonsense and make us appreciate our health and loved ones.”

Columba Books is the leading independent publisher of religious and theological books in Ireland. The organisation, which takes its name from the 6th-Century Irish saint, St Colmcille, covers a broad range of areas including pastoral resources, spirituality, theology, the arts and history.

Books being offered include titles from renowned authors such as Sr Stan, Donal Harrington, Finbar O’Leary and many more. “The churches staying open is also a great sign of hope to the community and a reminder that there is a heart and a centre in the parish,” says O’Sullivan. “We are reporting from all over the country so Catholics can get reliable information on what’s happening.”

He adds: “We are also giving free access to the digital edition of the Magnificat so people can have the daily readings, and our app YourParish App (available on App Store and Google Play) is also available for individuals who are looking for the daily readings and reflections.”

If you are a parish, e-mail mahak@gracecommunications.ie to order the titles on offer. See all titles here.

If you are an individual, the titles available for free to parishes are on a 50% special discount for you. To see them all, visit here.