Professor accuses Catholic university in Belgium of ‘covering up’ papal visit

Pope John Paul II prays the rosary at Notre Dame du Chant d'Oiseau Church in Brussels, Belgium. His 1985 trip to Belgium was described as "an intellectually high-level exchange of crucial ideas and controversial issues of Faith". Photo: CNS via Catholic Press Photo.

A professor at the Catholic University of Leuven in Belgium has claimed the university is intentionally downplaying a looming visit by Pope Francis, driven by anger over sexual abuse scandals as well as “shame” about Catholic identity and a “business and marketing logic” which views being identified with the institutional Church as potentially detrimental to enrolment.

Pope Francis is scheduled to visit the university on September 27 to help celebrate its 600th anniversary, as part of a broader three-day trip to Luxembourg and Belgium.

Yet Bart Maddens, a professor of political science at the university, charged in a recent piece for the Flemish magazine Doorbraak that the papal visit is being “covered up”, noting that there’s no mention of it on the home page of the university web site, even under the “events” tab, nor is there any reference on a page dedicated to the anniversary celebrations.

Moreover, Professor Maddens writes, the Pope’s meeting with faculty and staff is described as “by invitation only”, in what he interprets as a deliberate effort to keep the event small-scale, even if a livestream also will be provided.

Controversy

Recalling that the last time a Pope visited Leuven was St John Paul II in 1985, Professor Maddens writes that the scant attention to Pope Francis’ presence may be because “the militant left-wing students of that time now call the shots at the university” .

“It will not help,” he adds, “that almost two-thirds of KU Leuven staff members vote for left-wing parties, whose positions on ethical issues are diametrically opposed to those of the Pope”.

Also in the background may be popular outrage over sexual abuse scandals in Flanders, which were the subject of a widely viewed 2023 documentary called “Godforsaken”. Pope Francis is scheduled to meet with 15 victims of abuse while in Belgium, although even that gesture has generated controversy, with some objecting that none of the victims featured in the documentary are currently among those expected to meet with the pontiff.

There were demonstrations against the Pope’s presence, as well as anti-papal graffiti scrawled on public buildings and churches”

Professor Maddens notes that John Paul II’s May 1985 visit to the university, by way of contrast, featured an appearance before a crowd of roughly 22,000 people in a local soccer stadium, with turnout actually exceeding the stadium’s capacity.

It’s not, Professor Maddens wrote, that John Paul II was particularly beloved in Belgium. Under Cardinal Leo Suenens, one of the architects of the Second Vatican Council, a strongly liberal ethos had taken hold in the Belgian church, and for many progressive students at Leuven in the mid-1980s, Professor Maddens writes, the Polish Pope was “the devil incarnate”.

In the run-up to the trip, he says, there were demonstrations against the Pope’s presence, as well as anti-papal graffiti scrawled on public buildings and churches. The headquarters of a Catholic student association, which was known for its conservative, pro-Flemish nationalism views, was set ablaze.

Challenge

Despite all that, Professor Maddens writes, the university didn’t seek to minimise the visit, but rather extolled it as an example of its commitment to a robust confrontation of ideas. The rector at the time, Pieter De Somer, who died just a month later, used the visit as a platform to defend academic freedom under the heading of a “right to err”.

A student representative even directly challenged John Paul II in a public address: “We are also looking for a morality that liberates people and that removes relationships from the sphere of commandments and prohibitions”, she said. “The certainty with which our church posits certain ethical rules of conduct alienates it from the youth.”

The visit to Leuven in 1985 was a ‘remarkable event’, calling it ‘an intellectually high-level exchange of ideas on crucial and controversial issues of faith’”

John Paul, Professor Maddens writes, didn’t shrink from the occasion, replying: “Theology belongs by definition within the deposit of faith as transmitted, preserved and explained by ecclesiastical teaching authority, both in terms of dogma and Christian and ethical implications”.

All in all, Professor Maddens says, the visit to Leuven in 1985 was a “remarkable event”, calling it “an intellectually high-level exchange of ideas on crucial and controversial issues of faith, and not in the privacy of an auditorium or a graduation hall, but in front of an audience of 22,000 people”.

Contrast

To explain the contrast with Pope Francis’s impending visit, Professor Maddens writes, “there is the obsession with diversity, which turns into a shame about one’s own Catholic identity. But above all, there is the business and marketing logic that dominates the university today, the fear that the association with the institution of the church is damaging to the image, and therefore to the number of enrolments”.

He calls it a “strange paradox” that “to see how a university can be both unashamedly Catholic and critical and modern, we have to go back forty years in time”.

Founded in 1425, the Catholic University of Leuven is the oldest Catholic university in the “Low Countries” of Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. In 1968, tensions between Dutch and French-speaking Belgians led to a split into two universities, with the Catholic University of Leuven serving the Dutch-speaking population and its sister institution, the Université Catholique de Louvain, which Pope Francis will also visit, serving the French.

Although at one point only baptised Catholics could be admitted, today the university is essentially independent. A representative of the Belgian church sits on its Board of Governors and the university submits an annual report to the bishops, but their roles are as observers, with academic and financial administration being autonomous.