People hold Ukraine’s flag in St Peter’s Square as Pope Francis leads the Angelus from the window of his studio overlooking the square at the Vatican March 6. Photo: CNS

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine. “Rivers of blood and tears are flowing in Ukraine,” the Pope said March 6 as he led thousands of people in St Peter’s Square in praying for peace after reciting the Angelus. Pope Francis said…