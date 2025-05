Pope Leo XIV offers a blessing during his first Mass as pope with the cardinals who elected him in the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican May 9, 2025. Photo: CNS photo/Vatican Media.

In his inaugural homily as Bishop of Rome and universal pastor of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV called on the faithful to recommit to the mission of the Gospel with courage, humility, and trust in God’s grace. Preaching in St Peter’s Basilica before an international congregation of cardinals, clergy, and laity, the newly elected Pope reflected…