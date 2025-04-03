Pope Francis continues to lead despite illness

Pope Francis greets the faithful from the balcony of Rome’s Gemelli hospital before returning to the Vatican on March 23, 2025, after 38 days of treatment in the hospital. Photo: CNS/Vatican Media.

Despite his recent illness, Pope Francis remains an active leader of the Church, advocating for peace and reform much as he did during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even from his hospital bed, he has overseen key appointments, launched preparations for the 2028 Ecclesial Assembly, and issued repeated appeals for peace.

Five years ago, Pope Francis stood alone in an empty St. Peter’s Square as the world entered lockdown. “We are all in the same boat,” he declared. Today, recovering from a severe case of pneumonia that left him hospitalised for 38 days, he finds himself in another crisis—not a pandemic, but rising conflicts, rearmament, and growing poverty. Yet, his message remains the same: humanity must face these trials together with solidarity and compassion.

Despite his health struggles, Pope Francis continued guiding the Church. From his hospital bed, he condemned war’s absurdity and consistently called for peace in Ukraine, Israel, Palestine, the Middle East, Myanmar, the DRC, and Sudan. He also spoke against the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, urging an immediate ceasefire and decisive international action.

In a message to Corriere della Sera, he warned of the power of words to divide or unite. “We must disarm words to disarm minds and disarm the Earth,” he urged, criticising Europe’s increasing militarisation and calling for renewed diplomacy. His advocacy for nonviolence echoes his long-standing commitment to global dialogue and reconciliation.

Although physically weakened, Pope Francis remained engaged in Church affairs, actively leading despite his illness. Over 38 days in the hospital, he made 44 key appointments, including bishops, nuncios, and Vatican officials. He also signed significant documents, such as establishing a commission to support Vatican projects through donations.

Looking to the Church’s future, he initiated a three-year preparation process for the 2028 Ecclesial Assembly, seeking to continue reform without requiring another Synod. His emphasis on long-term planning highlights his dedication to fostering a Church that remains both spiritually vibrant and socially engaged.

The Pope has been a steady hand in turbulent times. Even amid personal illness and global instability, Pope Francis has remained a steadfast presence for the Church. His leadership has not wavered, proving that even in isolation, the Pope is never absent—his voice and mission persist, guiding the faithful through uncertain times with faith, hope, and unwavering moral clarity.