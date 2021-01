Pope Francis has ordered a change to the Code of Canon Law so that women may be formally instituted as lectors and acolytes. Photo: CNS/Gregory A. Shemitz.

Francis has opened up a new ministry while restating the Church’s teaching that only men can be ordained priests, writes Cindy Wooden Recognising “the gifts of each baptised person” – women and men – Pope Francis has ordered a change to Canon Law and liturgical norms so that women could be formally installed as lectors…