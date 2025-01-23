Politicians are disregarding families, says international speaker

“The problems we face today stem from a lack of awareness about the function of the family,” said Vincenzo Bassi, president of the Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe (FAFCE), during his recent visit to Ireland. FAFCE represents the voice of families at the European Union and is an advocate for their role in society.

Speaking to The Irish Catholic days after the publication of the Draft programme for government 2025, Mr Bassi explained that “The function of the family is not considered a priority by politicians because families are not being represented.” He criticised the emphasis on economy and productivity, pointing out that they have become “ends” in themselves rather than “instruments” to support society. Mr Bassi explained that “the original responsibility of the people is that of the families. It doesn’t come from some bureaucracy or the State. It is something that comes from the fact of being part of the community.”

He warned against the rise of individualism. “We are not walking towards community; we’re walking towards individualism, and therefore we’re more fragile. It’s a trend, which is natural… But what are we doing to accelerate its end?” he asked. “Individualism is not a sign of civilisation. The civilised society starts when the people do not live alone. Make people lonely and they will be fragile.”

Mr Bassi proposed the establishment of “family networks” to give families visibility. “If the family network has representatives who speak with politicians, the politicians will know that they are speaking with the representatives of voters.”

He concluded by encouraging families to take responsibility for their own wellbeing. “Families must be the first to act. Without taking care of the family, we cannot expect anything from others.”