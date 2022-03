‘God grant peace to the land…’ Ukrainian Catholics gathered at Our Lady of Consolation Church in Donnycarney, Dublin at the weekend for Divine Liturgy in the Byzantine Rite. Eight-year-old Zachary Kushtala prays for peace in his homeland. Photo: John McElroy

Parishes across the country are rallying to prepare to receive Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia’s bombardment of their homeland. A week into the invasion, Vladimir Putin’s troops are stepping up the campaign despite vows by Ukrainians to fight to the death. Up to five million people – most of them women and children – are expected…