Parishes tackle ‘significant challenge’ identifying Catholic foster carers

Parishes and dioceses across the North are promoting foster care as the Health & Social care Northern Ireland (HSCNI) has warned of “significant challenges” in identifying families from a Catholic background willing to foster or adopt children.

Some 45% of children in care are from a Catholic background, but there are not enough carers to meet their needs, the HSCNI have said.

Almost 4,000 children are in care as of March 2023 – with 3,140 in foster care – the highest levels since the North’s care act was introduced in 1995.

Given the lack of Catholic foster families, the HSCNI has partnered with the Church “to reach and recruit carers to reflect their identity”, according to a joint statement to The Irish Catholic from Armagh archdiocese director of safeguarding Aidan Gordon and the HSCNI’s Northern Trust recruitment coordinator Marie McTaggart.

The HSCNI is promoting links with Catholic foster families so that children can maintain a sense of identity and faith through a connection to a local Catholic community, as well knowledge of Sacraments/Sacramental preparation.

The HSCNI are giving “specific consideration to the needs of Catholic children in the care system”, Mr Gordon and Ms McTaggart said.

Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin has encouraged Catholic families to consider “opening their hearts and homes” to foster children, as the Church seeks to promote the option.

“Unfortunately there are times when there are no available spaces left for foster care placements,” the archbishop said in a letter to clergy of Armagh and Dromore.

“That is why I’m encouraging you today to reach out and support HSC NI Foster Care and to help find new families who may have some space and time in their lives to come forward and consider fostering.

“There are many struggles and challenges which lead to children and young people requiring foster care: sometimes material poverty and hardship; or parental struggles due to relationship difficulties or addictions,” he finished.

Fostering teams spoke at Masses across the North in January.

Mr Gordon and Ms McTaggart said “these partnerships will continue to work together to develop foster families in which Catholic children will continue to reflect and strengthen their sense of faith and identity”.