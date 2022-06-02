Parents ‘grateful’ for sisters’ work in schools despite the media and political narrative

Pupils, staff, board members and representatives of the Jesus and Mary Sisters, who founded the school, are pictured.

Despite a lack of recognition in the media and in the political sphere, parents are grateful for the work of religious sisters and what they have done for their children, according to the delegation leader of the Jesus and Mary Sisters.

Sr Marie O’Halloran RJM told The Irish Catholic that they have received a huge amount of positive feedback before a handover of one of their Dublin schools last week to a new trust.

“I suppose you don’t see it in the media and you don’t hear it on the political scene but I think on the ground the parents are very grateful, they’re so grateful for the ethos that has been in this school,” Sr O’Halloran said.

“A lady on the board of management said it’s such a wonderful school and we should be proud of what we’re handing over because we’ve built up such a beautiful school, and that kindness and respect for the children are the words that come to mind,” she added.

The Jesus and Mary Sisters handed over trusteeship of Our Lady’s Grove Primary School in Friarland, Dublin to the Le Chéile Schools Trust.

Sr O’Halloran said the move was “emotional” but that it’s been on the cards for a long time as the order did not have enough sisters able to take on the leadership roles needed.

“I’m not sad, I’m happy that we’re putting it into very good hands and Le Chéile is a marvellous trust. It would be different if we didn’t have someone responsible but they’re very responsible and part of their responsibility is to continue the ethos that is already in the school so that it’s not going to go away or die out. I believe it’s in very good hands,” she said.

In the closing prayer of the handover ceremony on May 23, Sr O’Halloran said “Lord, we ask for your strength and faith, as we all collaborate to provide the best formation and education for our young people”.

