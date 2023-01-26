Opening new ecumenical pathways

Pope Francis poses for a photo with an ecumenical delegation from Finland during a meeting January 19, 2023, in the library of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican. Lutheran Bishop Kaisamari Hintikka, to the left of the pope, led the delegation. Cardinal Kurt Koch, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, is to the right of the Pope. Photo: CNS/Vatican Media

Every year the week of prayer for Christian unity comes and goes. Traditionally, the week is celebrated between January 18-25, and is greeted with varying degrees of enthusiasm. If we’re honest, most of us pay little more than lip service to the commemoration. Coming as it does so close after Christmas, many parishes find themselves…