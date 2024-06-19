Number of abortions remains high – increase of 2.3%

Wiesbaden (KNA) The number of abortions in Germany remains at a high level. Around 28,200 abortions were reported in the first quarter of 2024. This was just under 2.3% more than in the first quarter of 2023 (27,600) and 11.4% more than in the fourth quarter of 2023 (25,300), according to the Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden on Wednesday. The total number of around 106,000 abortions in Germany in 2023 was the highest since 2012 (107,000).

69% of women who had an abortion in the first quarter of 2024 were between 18 and 34 years old, 19% between 35 and 39. 9% were 40 years and older, 3% younger than 18. Around 58% had already given birth to one or more children before the abortion.

95% of the reported abortions were carried out in accordance with the counselling regulations. An indication for medical reasons or due to sexual offences was the reason for the abortion in the remaining 5% of cases. Most of the procedures were performed on an outpatient basis, 84% of them in doctors’ surgeries or surgical centres and 13% on an outpatient basis in hospitals.

No findings on the causes of the increase.

The Federal Statistical Office explained that the reasons for the increase in the figures were “not assessable on the basis of the data.” In particular, no information was available on the personal reasons for deciding to terminate a pregnancy in accordance with the counselling regulations.

Politicians are currently discussing the possible abolition of Section 218 of the German Criminal Code. This states that abortion is currently illegal in Germany. However, it remains exempt from punishment if it is carried out in the first twelve weeks and the pregnant woman receives counselling beforehand. Abortion is expressly not illegal after rape and in cases of danger to the life, physical or mental health of the pregnant woman.