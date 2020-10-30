November online at Knock Shrine

Knock Shrine is set to go online this November with a series of scheduled talks and vigils.

The talks will be streamed on Knock Shrine’s website at 8.30pm every Wednesday evening in November and on the Knock Shrine Facebook page. They will be delivered by Fr Brian Grogan, SJ on the topic of life after death.

The four talks listed are: November 4th, “Christian Hope in a Doubting World”; November 11th, “The Resurrection: Stubborn Facts”; November 18th, “Death as Homecoming”; November 25th, “God’s Project for the World”.

Also hosted online by Knock Shrine this November is “Comfort on the journey”, a series of four online vigils.

Each Friday evening throught the month of November will see an opportunity to come together virtually for a period of prayer and reflection. The theme of the month is “comfort on the journey”, as people are encouraged to take solace in the knowledge that their loved ones now enjoy the light of Heaven.

The themes for the vigils will be: November 6th, “A vigil for the Holy Souls”; November 13th ,”Remembering Our Dearly Departed”; November 20th, “Comfort on The Journey”; November 27th, “Facing the Future”.

Those interested are encouraged to visit www.knockshrine.ie.