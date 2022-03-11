NI ministers offer unconditional apology to historical institutional abuse victims

Victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse in the North of Ireland have been told the state failed to protect them from abuse, in an apology made today by five ministers in Stormont.

The long-awaited apology was made by ministers Michelle McIlveen, Conor Murphy, Nichola Mallon, Robin Swann and Naomi Long, March 11. The ministers represent each of Stormont’s main political parties. Abuse survivors watched in the assembly chamber.

The DUP’s education minister Michelle McIlveen said: “We recognise that, as adults now and survivors of historical institutional abuse, you carry the effects of that suffering and its continued impact on your daily life.”

She said the state apologises “to you for the trauma inflicted upon you as children whilst in the care of the state. We are sorry. The State failed to protect children in its care from abuse that could and should have been prevented or detected”.

Minister Mcllveen said: “We neglected you, rejected you, we made you feel unwanted. It was not your fault. The state let you down.”

Responsibility

The Alliance party’s justice minister Naomi Long said “we are united in our acceptance of responsibility”.

“No-one can undo the past; nor can we undo your past. However, we – as law makers and policy makers – can commit to doing everything we can within our power – to make the right laws, the right policies and the right guidance; and to provide the right support services for those who need it.

“We acknowledge your desire to make sure that future generations of children will never have to suffer the abuse you experienced – we echo that desire and it is our job to make sure that does not happen,” she said.

Minister Long said that sexual abuse and physical abuse were the two main areas of complaint received by the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry.

“The Hart Report detailed in graphic terms account after account of widespread sexual and physical abuse,” she said.

Minister Long concluded saying “the way we do things today is to protect our children. We did not always do that in the past, and for that we are truly sorry”.

Minister Nichola Mallon of the SDLP said that no apology can “make up for our failings, and the pain that you as victims and survivors have endured as a result. But we hope that our clear and outright acknowledgement will bring some relief”.

“We know that many children suffered greatly as a result of being separated from their families. Some experienced neglect and emotional, physical, and sexual abuse at the hand of those who were supposed to care for them. We know that many of you were exposed to a harsh environment,” she said.

“To all those former child migrants and their families, to those of you here today, and those of you across the world – we say today that we are sorry.”

UUP minister Robin Swann said they are “truly thankful to those victims and survivors who came forward to the Hart Inquiry to share their experiences.

“We can only imagine how difficult it was for many of you to find the courage to come forward; and you have told us just how painful giving evidence to the inquiry was for many of you – in some cases opening old wounds – compelling you to relive the harrowing experiences of the past.”

Systemic failings

He said systemic failings in the majority of institutions and homes, which the Hart Inquiry investigated, “meant government failed to ensure some homes were complying with what the law required of them – laws that were in place for good reason – and more importantly that children were not receiving proper care”.

“For that we can offer no excuse. It was wrong. It should not have happened and we are sorry. Today, across all health, educational, and youth justice environments children’s welfare and their protection is paramount and non-negotiable,” he said.

Sinn Féin’s minister Conor Murphy said the apology “has taken too long for you to hear it”.

“We pay tribute to the persistence of those who have campaigned for justice and those who have been dedicated to supporting victims and survivors, including all the victims’ and survivors’ representative groups; SAVIA, Survivors North West, Rosetta Trust, Survivors Together and Campaign for Survivors of Abuse,” he said.

“You, and all victims and survivors, deserve nothing less than full acknowledgement of the harm inflicted on you as children, and the suffering you have endured throughout your lives as a result of our failures.”

Minister Murphy said the appointment of a Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Childhood Abuse, and the health and wellbeing support services delivered by the Victims and Survivors Service, in partnership with the WAVE Trauma Centre and Advice NI, are all intended to make sure survivors are supported.

While no amount of financial redress “can ever make up for the pain you have endured”, he said, “we hope that it can in some way provide reassurance that your suffering has been recognised and acknowledged, and allow you the possibility of moving forward with appropriate support. You deserve a redress process that is sensitive to your needs”.