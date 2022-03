A man carries humanitarian assistance to be sent to Ukraine at the Basilica of St Sophia, the church of the Ukrainians in Rome. The crisis has echoes from a previous catastrophic episode in Ukrainian history. Photo: CNS

The terrible events in Ukraine are evoking memories of the great famine of 1932-33, when up to three million Ukrainians were starved to death by Joseph Stalin’s deliberate policies. Ukrainians have a special word for that genocidal event – the Holdomor, or ‘terror famine’ – which bears some comparison to the Nazis’ Holocaust. I had…